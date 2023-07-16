Following a rise in the Ganga River's water level brought on by excessive rain in nearby locations, small temples and Ghat stairs in Varanasi became flooded.

In the meanwhile, severe to very heavy rainfall is expected to persist in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh for the next four days before decreasing, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. Delhi Floods: National Capital’s Rajghat, ITO, Akshardham and Other Areas Remain Flooded as Yamuna Water Level Recedes Slowly (Watch Videos).

Stairs of Ghats and Small Temples Submerged in Varanasi

#WATCH | UP: Stairs of Ghats and small temples in Varanasi submerged after water level of Ganga River increases due to torrential rain in adjacent areas. pic.twitter.com/v7qPJEpby7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)