Rajasthan Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Barbar Shops, Salons, Beauty Parlours to Open, Taxis & Cabs With 2 People Allowed in Orange & Green Zones

Jaipur, May 18: Rajasthan on Monday announced that barber shops, salons and beauty parlours across the state will remain open during lockdown 4.0, Rajasthan Home Department said in its order. The Ashok Ghelot-led government in the state has permitted to open these shops across the state, except in containment (red) zones. The Rajasthan government has also allowed taxis and cabs with 2 passengers to ply in orange and green zones in the state. On Monday, Rajasthan reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 5,342, the the state health department said.

As per the latest update, two deaths were reported in the state on Monday, taking the death toll to 133. Out of the total cases, 2,666 have been discharged. per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 96,169, of which 56,316 are active cases while at least 36,823 people have been cured from the disease. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

Barber shops, salons & beauty parlours permitted to open in Rajasthan, except in containment zones. Taxis & cabs along with 2 passengers allowed to ply in orange & green zones of the state: Rajasthan Home Department #LockDown4 pic.twitter.com/3w0N7cAAln — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

On Sunday, the central government extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from May 18. The government has also given powers to States/UTs demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, which will allow them to start activities except in containment zones. “All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier", the MHA guideline read.