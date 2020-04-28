Rajasthan Man, Living in COVID-19 Hotspot, Carried On Cart to Hospital After Family Fails to Get Ambulance, Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest

Lockdown | File Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kota, April 28: In another incident of medical apathy in times of COVID-19 pandemic, a man in Rajasthan lost his life after his family was unable to get an ambulance to take him to the hospital. Reports inform that the 65-year-old man died in Kota allegedly after his family had to carry him on a cart from a COVID-19 hotspot to the hospital. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the patient was ferried for around 2 km in curfew imposed Fatehgari in Rampura Kotwali area of Kota on Monday. The deceased was injured after he fell down in his bathroom. He also suffered from asthma.

The HT report further informs that the man, identified as Satish Agarwal, was put on a cart arranged by neighbours and was carried till Ladpura. The man’s wife and son tried hard to get an ambulance for an hour, but failed to get one. The patient was taken to the government-run Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital where he died due to cardiac arrest. MP's Indore, Khandwa Witness Identical Cases of 'Medical Apathy'; Patients Allegedly Denied Ambulance, Die in Hospital After Being Rushed on Scooter.

The report adds that the family members of the deceased accused the hospital administration of negligence in treating the patient when they brought him to the hospital. Meanwhile, as the man lived in a hotspot, the hospital authorities had kept his dead body in the mortuary of the New Medical College Hospital where his samples will be taken.

When Dr BS Tanwar, Kota’s chief medical and health officer was asked about the alleged negligence, he said there is no shortage of ambulances and there was one in the affected area. He added that the incident will be probed.