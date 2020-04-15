MP's Indore, Khandwa Witness Identical Cases of 'Medical Apathy'; Patients Allegedly Denied Ambulance, Die in Hospital After Being Rushed on Scooter

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Indore, April 15: In an identical case of medical apathy, two patients in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and Khandwa met a similar tragic fate after allegedly being denied an ambulance. Both of them were rushed to the medical facilities on scooter by their kin. Upon their arrival at the hospitals, the patients were declared dead. Bihar Medical Apathy: No Ambulance Available, Jehanabad Woman Walks With 3-Year-Old in Arms, Infant Dies.

The first case was reported in the city of Indore on Tuesday, where a 60-year-old man in Badwali Chowki was allegedly told by the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital that ambulance could not be sent to bring him from Badwali Chowki -- one of the coronavirus containment zones.

The deceased's brother claimed that he was taken to MY Hospital a day earlier after he complained of breathing problems. The staff who attended him advised some medicines and asked the kin to take him back home. The next day, the person's situation worsened which forced the family to call the hospital.

After the MY Hospital authorities refused to send ambulance, they rushed him on a scooter. The person was, however, declared dead on arrival to the medical facility.

The second case was reported in Khadakpura area in Khandwa district, where a 65-year-old man was allegedly refused ambulance by the nearest medical facility. The locality is also one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the state. Suffering from high blood pressure and blood sugar problems, the patient's situation worsened. After his kin rushed him to the nearest medical facility on a scooter, he was declared dead before the treatment could begin.

The Indore case drew flak from the Opposition against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led regime in the state. The government said it will inquire into the matter. According to Dr Pravin Jadia, Indore's chief medical officer, the deceased was taken to a private medical facility and then brought to the MY Hospital. While speaking to NDTV, Dr Jadia said, "On Tuesday he was first taken to a private hospital, from where he was referred to MY Hospital. But when he reached there he was declared 'brought dead'."

The Congress, however, demanded the Chief Minister to take accountability of the case. "Shivraj Singh-ji, you can praise yourself as much as you want. But please see this video from your city of dreams - Indore - in which this patient went running after three hospitals, still didn't get an ambulance and got only "death"! His body was taken to hospital on a Scooty! (sic)," tweeted former state unit chief of the party, Arun Yadav.