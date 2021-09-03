Jaipur, September 3: A 42-year-old was allegedly raped by a man in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The woman filed a complaint on Wednesday. In the complaint, she said that the man invited her to his house on the pretext of doubling the money and then raped her. The accused has been identified as Irfan. The incident took place in the Galta gate police station area. Rajasthan Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted And Gangraped in Alwar; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused had asked the woman to come to RAC road and then took her to his room and then allegedly raped her. The accused ven threatened the woman with dire consequences when she resisted. The accused reportedly recorded the heinous act on camera and then blackmailed her. Rajasthan Shocker: Minor Allegedly Raped in Front Of Her Brother in Jhunjhunu District; Accused Arrested.

After coming home, the woman narrated her ordeal to her family and then decided to register a complaint against the accused. “Prima facie, it appears to be a clear case of rape,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying.

The rape survivor was sent for medical examination. The woman’s statement was also recorded. The police have started an investigation into the matter and launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. A special team was constituted for the purpose.

