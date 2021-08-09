Jhunjunu, August 9: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday. The incident took place in a village under the Chhidawa police station area in the district. The accused, identified as 19-year-old Somesh Nayak, a resident of Nizampura Tan Ojtu, barged into the girl’s house. He then locked her inside a room and allegedly raped her. Rajasthan Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted And Gangraped in Alwar; Case Registered.

According to reports, after reaching home, the girl's brother heard her screams. The helpless brother tried to break open the door but all his efforts went in vain. The minor’s brother, kept knocking the door for nearly two hours and even requested the accused to spare his sister, but the accused did not listen. The girl lives with her brother as their parents had died. At the time of the incident, the minor was alone at home. Rajasthan Shocker: 17-Year-Old Disabled Girl Gangraped by 5 Men in Dausa District, 3 Accused Detained.

The accused threatened the girl and his brother with dire consequences if they tell anybody about the incident. For two days, the teenagers were in shock. However, on August 6, the minor’s brother lodged a complaint at Chhidawa police station against the accused. Rajasthan Shocker: Wife, Her Two Lovers Arrested for Husband’s Murder in Barmer.

Chhidawa CI Bhagwansahai Meena told Zee News that a manhunt operation was launched to nab the accused, and he was arrested with 24 hours. The police reportedly conducted raids at almost 12 locations to arrest Nayak. The accused will now be produced before the court.

