Alwar, July 10: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by four men in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The incident took place on Monday when the girl went to fetch water from a borewell. She was abducted by the accused and then reportedly gangraped by the accused in a moving car. The police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

A complaint was registered in the case on Thursday. In the complaint, the girl’s father told police that the accused took away the girl in the car when she had gone to fetch water from the borewell. They allegedly took turns to rape the girl, and they took her to Kishangarh Bas, where she was again raped. Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter.

As per reports, villagers had got hold of the three youths. However, they managed to escape. The police have started an investigation into the case. The girl has been sent for medical examination, and reports is still awaited. A manhunt operation has been a manhunt operation to nab the accused. 7-year-old Girl Raped in Punjab Village.

In another incident, a 19-year-old girl was kidnapped and gangraped by seven men at three different locations in Alwar. She was later left on a roadside. The incident took place on July 4. Meanwhile, the case was registered on Monday. However, no arrests have been made in this case. The 19-year-old girl was kidnapped when she had gone to see cattle in her fields.

