Jodhpur, April 10: A 30-year-old man shot himself after shooting a woman over a love affair gone wrong on Friday night in Pali. A suicide note has been recovered from the man's pocket that states that he left his wife for the other woman, but she blackmailed him.

According to a report in TOI, police have also detained two persons, who had dropped the shooter at woman's home on Friday night. Their role in the incident is being ascertained.

The accused, Chhagan Banjara and Mamta Banjara (23) knew each other for last five years as both were in catering and confectionery business. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After Being Caught Having Illicit Affair With Father-in-Law in Alwar

"On Friday night at about 9pm, Chhagan reached Mamta's house in Subhash Nagar with a pistol and barged into her home, while she was having dinner with her family. She tried to run away but he caught her and shot her point blank in the head point. As soon as she collapsed, Chhagan shot himself also in the head," said the police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Paramour’s Husband in Kanpur; Arrested

Both were rushed to a hospital, where Mamta was declared brought dead while Chhagan was referred to Jodhpur where he succumbed on Saturday during treatment.

According to preliminary investigation, Chhagan was married and had two children but his wife was not living with him since a long time. After meeting Mamta, he wanted to leave his wife and marry Mamta. Mamta and her mother were not ready for this as Chhagan already had children.

Mamta was also married twice, however, those marriages did not work out and currently she was living with her parents. Chhagan also suspected Mamta of having an affair with another man and they had arguments on several occasions.

He had warned her against this affair several times and insisted on accepting his proposal of marriage.

