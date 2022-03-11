Jaipur, March 11: A 64-year-old man who was having an affair with his daughter-in-law in the Alwar district of Rajasthan has strangled his son to death. Police said Puja the deceased wife was also an accomplice.

As per the report published in India Today, both the accused were arrested on Wednesday on murder charges and will face trial for further custody. According to police, the late Vikram Singh placed his father Balwant Singh and Puja in a compromising position and charged them with an illegal affair. Singh and Puja strangled Vikram and hung his body on a fan to make it look like suicide. Vikram and Puja also have an 8-year-old son.

Additional SP, Bhiwani, Bipin Kumar, informed that "Balwant Singh and deceased Vikram Singh`s spouse had been having a dating and had been additionally caught by Vikram. They hatched a conspiracy to kill Vikram after being stuck and now they're arrested."

Police said: “On the night of March 5, Vikram caught Balwant and Puja and they both killed him for fear of being caught. They hung Vikram's body on a fan, making it look like a suicide. The next morning Puja removed Vikram's body and started screaming, his family took him to the hospital and doctors diagnosed him dead."

The police arrived at the scene and retrieved the body, despite the bereaved family rushing to perform the last rites of the deceased. When the body was sent for an autopsy, traces of strangulation were found on the body, which police suspected.

The police detained Puja based on circumstantial evidence, and Puja confessed to the crime after interrogation. The police charged and arrested the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both the accused will be presented in front of the magistrate in the next 24 hours.

