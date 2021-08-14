Jaipur, August 14: In a shocking incident, a man in Rajasthan allegedly killed his elderly uncle and aunt with a sharp weapon and later informed the police about the incident. Reports inform that the 37-year-old man stabbed the elderly couple to death in Bhilwara, even after they tried to resist. According to a report by TOI, the accused has been identified as Devi Lal. As per details, the cops are examining the medical history of the accused to determine if he had any kind of mental treatment in the past.

Reports quote SHO, Hamirgarh, Prakash Chand Bhatti saying that the accused attacked his uncle Naru (65), and aunt, Kanku Devi (60) with a sharp weapon. The elderly couple tried to resist, but the accused stabbed them to death. The incident took place at about 5 am when Kanku Devi was going to a nearby cattle shed when the accused attacked her head. When Naru came out, the accused murdered him too. The couple died on the spot. Bihar Shocker: Man Stabs Friend to Death for Refusing to Pay Him Rs 50 in Patna District.

Later, the accused informed cops that he had murdered two of his relatives and asked them to come and arrest them. According to details by SHO Prakash Chand Bhatti, the accused attacked his 65-year-old uncle named Naru and his 60-year-old aunt Kanku Devi with a sharp weapon. The official said that a family feud is suspected to be a major reason behind the double murder.

The officials informed them that the man revealed the entire incident to us in full detail and he did not feel guilty about it. The cops suspect that the criminal may have had some mental issues in the past, adding that the accused had no point to the exact reason why he had killed the duo.

