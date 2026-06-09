Rajkot: Teen Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Playing at Resort, Heart Attack Suspected (Disturbing Video)

A 14-year-old girl died after suddenly collapsing while playing with other children at a resort in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Sunday night, June 7. The incident has left family members and fellow guests shocked as officials await medical findings to determine the exact cause of death.

The deceased was identified as Anandi Rajeshbhai Modi, a resident of Jamnagar, who had accompanied her family to the resort for a gathering. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred shortly after dinner while children were playing on the resort premises. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Rajasthan: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Jalore, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Teen Dies After Suddenly Collapsing While Playing at Resort in Gujarat's Rajkot

Sudden Death in Rajkot: Teen Collapsed While Playing

Eyewitnesses said Anandi had finished her meal and joined other children for play when she suddenly collapsed. Family members and bystanders immediately rushed to assist her and arranged for her to be taken to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival, according to hospital sources. Authorities are now gathering additional information and examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A 36-second video that has surfaced online purportedly shows the moments before the incident. The video, recorded at night, shows families and children moving around the brightly lit resort grounds. In some frames, a boy in a striped shirt and a smiling girl can be seen among the guests before the situation reportedly took a tragic turn. The video has since been widely shared on social media, prompting discussions and expressions of shock over the sudden nature of the incident. Pepsi Sharma Death: Haryanvi Folk Artist Dies After Complaining of Chest Pain in Ghaziabad.

Preliminary reports have suggested a suspected cardiac event or a heart attack, though officials have not confirmed the cause of death. Authorities said the exact reason behind the teenager's death will be determined only after medical examinations and official findings are completed.

Officials have urged caution against speculation until the medical investigation is concluded. More details are expected once the examination reports become available.

The incident has renewed attention on reports of sudden cardiac emergencies among children and young adults. Cardiologists say they are witnessing a concerning increase in cases of sudden cardiac arrest and heart attacks among younger age groups in India. According to experts, several factors may contribute to such cases, including post-Covid cardiovascular inflammation, rising obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles and congenital heart conditions that often remain undiagnosed.

Medical professionals, however, stress that each case is unique and that determining the cause of an individual's death requires a thorough medical evaluation. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Anandi's death, while the family awaits official findings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).