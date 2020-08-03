Ayodhya, August 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is among the five key guests at the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan event on August 5, will arrive at the venue at 12:30 pm, said chief of the temple trust while speaking to reporters on Monday. A total of 175 invitations were issued for the landmark programme in Ayodhya, being held under COVID-19 restrictions.

"PM Narendra Modi will reach Bhumi Pujan venue at 12:30 pm," said the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai. The panel headed by him is a statutory body in-charge of overseeing the temple construction at the 2.77 acre site which was granted to the Hindu side by the Supreme Court last year. Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Delhi BJP to Organise Live Telecast of Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony.

Rai, in his press briefing today, also told reporters that the invitation cards sent to 175 guests today will include a security code. That code will work only once and allow them access to the event. Once a person enters the bhumi pujan program, he or she would be allowed to leave only after the event concludes, Rai added.

"175 people have been invited for Bhumi Pujan. All invitation cards will have a security code. It will work only once. So once entered person will have to remain inside. No mobile, no camera inside. One card one entry," Champat Rai said.

'Colour Code Fixed by Priests'

It is not a matter pertaining to PMO, CM or the Trust. The priest has been deciding the colour of clothes as per the day. It is fixed. He does not make changes under anyone's influence: Champat Rai, General Secretary of Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. https://t.co/x3umTeduMR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2020

Among those invited by the Trust includes Iqbal Ansari, the original litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case dispute. Ansari was the first person to whom the invitation card was issued. Another prominent Muslim, Padma Shri award winner Mohammed Sharif, has also been invited.

Among the five main guests would be present on the dias, for the Bhumi Pujan event, are PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and saint Nritya Gopaldas.

