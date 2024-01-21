Hyderabad, January 21: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has not received invitation for the inauguration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. BRS leader and MLC K. Kavitha told reporters on Sunday that the party has officially not received any invitation for the January 22 event and hence they were unable to attend it. She, however, said that Lord Ram belongs to all and not to a few. “Some time and on some occasion, we will visit Ayodhya. We will have the good fortune of visiting the holy place,” she said. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Receives Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Temple

Kavitha, who is daughter of BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had said last month that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a dream come true for crores of Hindus. Referring to the preparations for inauguration of the temple, Kavitha had posted her comment on 'X'. "During the auspicious time when the idol of Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamy is installed in Ayodhya, which is a dream come true for crores of Hindus, the country welcomes it along with Telangana," she wrote in Telugu.

The BRS MLC’s comment is seen as a major shift in the party’s stand on the issue and this came days after BRS lost power to the Congress party in Telangana. During the election campaign, KCR had raised the issue of Babri Masjid demolition. Addressing an election rally in Nizamabad Urban constituency, he had asked who demolished Babri Masjid. Meanwhile, Kavitha met Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and demanded that a statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule be installed in Assembly premises.