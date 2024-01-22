Mumbai, January 22: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday celebrated the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple by playing 'dhol' along with his party workers in Thane. The idol was consecrated at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country were part of a devotional "Mangal Dhwani" that resonated during the consecration ceremony. After the ceremony in Ayodhya, Shinde and his party workers assembled at an open space near the Kopineshwar temple in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane city, the political turf of the chief minister, where he played the 'dhol' (a percussion instrument) to celebrate the occasion. Ram Temple Consecration: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Watch Live Streaming of Ceremony in Ayodhya, Visit Temples in Delhi (Watch Videos)

The CM will also participate in a 'shobha yatra' in the evening from Shivaji Park in Dadar to Bhoiwada Ram Mandir in Lower Parel area of Mumbai, a distance of nearly five kilometres. He will also offer prayers at the temple, sources said. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Ram Rajya Is Coming, Everyone in Country Has To Shun Disputes, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Watch Video)

Eknath Shinde Plays 'Dhol' to Celebrate Ram Lalla Idol Consecration

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde plays 'Dhol' at the Kopineshwar temple in Thane after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was completed. pic.twitter.com/SToBahXQOu — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The CM on Sunday said he plans to take his cabinet as well as MLAs and Lok Sabha members from the state for 'darshan' to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later and, hence, was not attending the idol consecration ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh city. Ahead of Monday's ceremony, Shinde had given instructions to officials to carry out a cleanliness drive in temples and also decorate them with lights.