Ayodhya, January 22: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said Ram Rajya is coming and everyone in the country has to shun disputes. The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

"The prime minister alone did 'taap' (penance), and now, we all have to do that," he said, addressing a gathering of thousands after the ceremony. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Leads Rituals in Traditional Outfit at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (See Pics and Video).

Mohan Bhagwat Speaks at Ram Temple Event

#WATCH | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says "Today after 500 years, Ram Lalla has returned here and due to his efforts we are seeing this golden day today, we pay our utmost respect to him. The history of this era has so much power that whoever listens to the stories of Ram Lalla, all… pic.twitter.com/YkxcpvYkOo — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

With Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya, India's self pride has returned, Bhagwat said, adding, "And today's programme has become a symbol of a new India that will stand up and provide relief to the entire world from tragedy."