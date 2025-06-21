A violent clash broke out at the iconic Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar between staff of Gulati Restaurant and a group of customers, reportedly over discarding used leaf plates. The dispute escalated into a physical fight, with sticks and blows exchanged. Panic ensued at the crowded religious site, and several individuals were injured in the chaos. Police have registered an FIR against restaurant staff members Raja and Pawan, as well as customers identified as Sipu, Rohit, Vansh, and Shubham. The incident has raised concerns over law and order at major pilgrimage spots. Brawl Over Seat in Jhansi: Supporters of BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Brutally Assault Passenger Inside Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Train Over Seat Dispute (See Pics and Videos).

Brawl Breaks Out at Har Ki Pauri

उत्तराखंड – हरिद्वार में हर की पैड़ी पर दुकानदार (गुलाटी रेस्टोरेंट) और ग्राहकों में खूब लट्ठ चले। कई लोग घायल हो गए। आगरा–तफरी मच गई। विवाद झूठे दोना–पत्तल डालने को लेकर हुआ था। दुकानदार राजा और पवन सहित ग्राहक सीपू, रोहित, वंश, शुभम पर FIR दर्ज हुई। pic.twitter.com/wr1CYQwQkK — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 21, 2025

