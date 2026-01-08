Ranchi, January 8: The Ranchi district administration has extended the closure of all schools until January 10, 2026, as a severe cold wave continues to grip Jharkhand. The order, issued on Thursday by Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, applies to students from KG to Class 12 across all government, private, and minority institutions. The decision follows a "yellow alert" from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which warned of persisting cold wave conditions. While academic classes are suspended to protect student health, school authorities retain the discretion to conduct pre-scheduled board or internal examinations. Teachers and non-teaching staff must still report for duty to perform administrative tasks. Temperatures in Ranchi recently dipped to 8°C, with nearby districts recording lows near 3°C, prompted by icy north-westerly winds. Cold Wave Warning Issued: IMD Forecasts Severe Cold Conditions Across Northern and Central India Over Next Two Days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).