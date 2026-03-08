Mumbai, March 8: Mukesh Ambani’s plans for a record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Limited may face a delay as the company awaits critical regulatory notifications from the central government. While Reliance Industries Limited had originally targeted the first half of 2026 for the listing, the absence of a formal gazette notification regarding amended listing rules has prevented the formal appointment of bankers and the filing of a draft prospectus.

The digital giant, which houses India's largest wireless operator, is seeking to leverage a proposed regulatory change by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This amendment would allow companies with a post-issue market capitalisation exceeding INR 5 trillion to dilute as little as 2.5 per cent of their equity in an IPO, down from the current 5 per cent requirement.

Regulatory Notification Pending

Although SEBI approved the amendments in September, the finance ministry has yet to formally incorporate these changes into the Official Gazette. Reliance is reportedly waiting for this final step before proceeding with its filing. People familiar with the matter indicate that the company now aims to submit its draft prospectus before April, though this remains contingent on the government’s timeline for notification.

Legal experts suggest that while the regulator has cleared the path, the gazette notification process can take several months. Analysts expect the final formalities to materialise within the first half of 2026, which could push the actual listing date further than initially anticipated by the company’s leadership.

Valuation and Market Impact

Investment bankers have proposed a valuation of up to USD 170 billion for Jio Platforms, a figure that would make it one of the most valuable entities in India. A top-end valuation could see the company raise approximately USD 4.3 billion by selling the minimum required stake. This would mark the first time a major Reliance unit has listed on the public markets in nearly two decades.

The IPO is viewed as a landmark event for the Indian capital markets, following a period where new listings have faced a slower start in early 2026. Jio has already attracted significant global interest, notably in 2020 when Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc invested a combined total of more than USD 10 billion in the digital arm.

Strategic Roadmap for Reliance

Mukesh Ambani first signalled his intention to list Jio in 2019, eventually setting a target for the first half of 2026 during a shareholder meeting last August. The delay comes at a time when other major entities, such as the National Stock Exchange of India, are also preparing for large-scale offerings. The NSE recently invited banks to pitch for roles in an IPO that could raise up to USD 2.5 billion.

Reliance Industries has not issued a formal comment on the potential shift in the IPO timeline. As deliberations continue between the regulator and the finance ministry, the market remains focused on whether the "crown jewel" of the Ambani empire can meet its goal of becoming a publicly traded entity by mid-year.

