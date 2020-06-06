Jio Investments: From Silver Lake to Facebook, KKR and Mubadala, Reliance Telecom Arm Has Bagged Deals With 6 International Firms Over 2 Months; See Full List And Details

Jio (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, June 5: American private equity firm Silver Lakes on Friday announced an additional investment into Jio Platforms of Rs 4,546.80 crore. The amount would be pumped into the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led company by Silver Lakes and its co-investors. The announcement came a month after the company - on May 4 - invested 5,655.75 crore into Jio.

Silver Lake's announcement on Friday was preceded by Abu-Dhabi based firm Mubadala Investment Company's declaration that it will buy a 1.85 percent stake in Jio platforms for Rs 9,093.60 crore. This becomes the sixth big investment in Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms over the last two months. In the middle of the nationwide lockdown, Jio has also seen investments from six international firms.

Over the last six weeks, international firms like KKR, General Atlantic, Facebook, Vista Equity Partners and Silver Lake Partners have picked up a stake in Reliance Jio platform. The Reliance telecom arm platform has reportedly received a total investment of Rs 87,655.35 crore from the six transactions so far. Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment to Buy 1.85% Stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093 Crore.

Facebook-Jio Deal

The California-based company Facebook invested $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) into Jio Platforms for a 9.9 percent stake in the company. This deal made the social media platform the largest minority shareholder of Jio Platforms. Facebook Announces Investment of Rs 43,574 Crore in Reliance Jio Platforms For 9.99% Stake.

Jio-Silver Lake Deal

US private equity firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore ($747 million) in Jio Platforms for a 1.15% stake, the second deal after Facebook’s share acquisition plan less than two weeks ago

Jio-Vista deal

Vista Equity Partners bought a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore in early May.

Jio-General Atlantic deal

Private equity firm General Atlantic picked up a 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms for 6,598.38 crore.

KKR invests Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for 2.32% stake:

Private equity firm KKR is set to invest Rs 11367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32% stake. This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis,” RIL said in a release on Friday.

Jio-Mubadala Deal:

Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu-Dhabi based sovereign investor, will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Ambani, 63, chairman and managing director of Reliance, had set a target of March 2021, to make his conglomerate debt-free. However, thanks to the several deals which the company has managed to bag, the target is likely to be achieved by December.