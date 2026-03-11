Texas, March 11: US President Donald Trump has announced a historic 300 billion US Dollars partnership with India’s Reliance Industries Ltd to open America First Refining, the first new major oil refinery in the US in 50 years. Trump made the announcement in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, describing the project as a landmark deal for the US energy sector.

Located at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, the facility is described as the largest investment in U.S. history and is expected to create thousands of jobs while serving as the cleanest refinery in the world. Donald Trump Announces Historic USD 300 Billion Oil Refinery Project in Texas, Thanks India’s Reliance for ‘Tremendous’ Investment.

Donald Trump Announces Massive $300 Billion Oil Refinery Project in US

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 03.10.26 04:17 PM EST pic.twitter.com/gy25qWKcBV— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 10, 2026

This strategic move follows his America First agenda of lowering taxes and streamlining permits to achieve energy dominance. The announcement comes at a critical time as conflict in West Asia, involving Iranian strikes on regional energy infrastructure and military bases, has severely disrupted global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. By boosting domestic production and exports, the new refinery aims to strengthen American national security and stabilise energy markets amid these global tensions.