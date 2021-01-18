New Delhi, January 18: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.

In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude. Republic Day 2021 Virtual Celebration Ideas For Kids: Watching The R-Day Parade, Drawing Tiranga Rangoli & Cooking Tricolour Recipes, Here's How to Celebrate January 26 at Home.

"The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," said Wing Commander Indranil Nandi. A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.