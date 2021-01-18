India's Republic Day 2021 is just about a week away. Celebrated on January 26, Republic Day is a celebration honouring the formation of India as an Independent Republic. On January 26, 1950, the Indian constitution came into effect marking the country's transition towards becoming an independent republic. Usually, Republic Day is celebrated with special events and programmes in schools, colleges, government and private offices. But this time, because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced people to function from home, virtual celebrations are the new way of celebrations. Most festivals in 2020 were celebrated virtually. And if you are looking for ideas for Republic Day 2021 virtual celebrations, then you have come at the right place. Here we give you ideas that will also involve kids and everyone can celebrate the national holiday as a family.

Republic Day 2021 Virtual Celebration Ideas

Watching The R-Day Parade

Republic Day parade is one of the most important highlights of this national holiday. The ceremonious parade which takes place at the Rajpath showcases India's rich unity in diversity and cultural heritage. It is one of the most fascinating things to watch through the march of Army forces and instills a feeling of patriotism. Kids and elders alike can sit together and watch the parade together, have interesting conversations about India's history and culture with pride. Republic Day Parade 2021 will have 321 school children and 80 folk artists in cultural programme.

Republic Day Special Crafts

The best way to involve kids in activities is by doing art and craft. If there are a lot of neighbourhood kids, then there could be art competitions or craft workshops for everyone. Kids can make lanterns, Indian flag, Republic Day greeting cards.

Watch Video of Republic Day Cards:

Republic Day Rangoli Decorations

Another way to celebrate Republic Day is by decorating the homes. Rangoli designs in Indian tricolour or designs that depict pride of the country can be made. Making these rangolis can be a little tedious, because it has different shapes but once you practice and get it right, you can show it off to one and all. Rangoli Designs and Tricolour Muggulu Images: Beautiful Pookalam Patterns and Flower Kolams to Adorn Your Doorway.

Watch Video of Republic Day Special Rangoli:

Tricolour Food Recipes

To maintain the spirits of the patriotism through the day, you can cook only Tricolour recipes. It could be sandwiches, rice or desserts. Ask the kids to help you along and get them involved in cooking these special food for the day.

Watch Video of Tricolour Food Recipes:

Reading/Listening Historic Anecdotes

One of the best ways to spend a national holiday is by reading, learning more about the nation, understanding the history. Not all of them know in detail about the country's freedom struggle, or even the importance of Republic Day. So on this day, get your kids along to know and learn more about the country.

