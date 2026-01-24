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New Delhi, January 24: The national capital’s iconic skyline has been transformed into a vibrant display of patriotism as India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan were illuminated in the national tri-color on Saturday evening. The traditional lighting ceremony serves as a visual prelude to India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations scheduled for January 26. Security has been intensified across the Central Vista, with the Delhi Police enforcing strict traffic diversions around Kartavya Path. This year’s festivities, themed around "150 Years of Vande Mataram," will feature a unique "battle array" parade formation and host European Union leaders as chief guests. Public access to Rashtrapati Bhavan’s main circuit remains closed through January 29 to accommodate the final dress rehearsals and the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony. India Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch.

India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan Illuminated in Tri-Color

VIDEO | Delhi: India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated ahead of Republic Day. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/zmFrLzxvcQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).