New Delhi, March 3: Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s distasteful comments on cricketer Rohit Sharma, during India-New Zealand Champions Trophy clash, sparked a storm on social media on Sunday. However, the furore over her remarks refuses to die down, with people from political sphere as well as sporting fraternity rebuking her for crass remarks.

While the match was underway between India and New Zealand, the Congress spokesperson took to X and label Rohit Sharma ‘fat sportsman’. “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,” she wrote in a post on X. Shama Mohamed’s comments on Rohit Sharma, seen as fat-shaming the leading cricketer, triggered huge backlash from all quarters. ‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat for a Sportsman’: Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed Launches Attack on Indian Skipper, Terms His Captaincy ‘Unimpressive’.

As the issue snowballed into big controversy, the BJP also waded into the row and called out the Congress party over obnoxious remarks on Indian captain Rohit Sharma. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hurled shame at the Congress for fat-shaming one of the most successful cricketers of the country and also took took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi. "Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian Cricket Captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics," said Bhandari, in response to Mohamed’s comments. "It's an insult to every patriot who supports the Indian cricket team through thick and thin. I question the Congress's criticism," he further said. 'It Was Not Body-Shaming': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Doubles Down on Her Criticism of 'Overweight' Rohit Sharma, Cites Virat Kohli's Fitness As Example (Watch Video).

Getting cornered from all quarters, Shama Mohamed deleted her social media posts on the cricket captain. Congress is set to find isolated again on yet another national issue. SS (UBT), a key ally of the INDIA block came out in support of Rohit Sharma and wished him good luck for the Champions Trophy.

“Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!,” wrote Priyanka Chaturvedi on X. Rohit Sharma became Team India captain in 2023. He has led Team India to victory in T20 World Cup last year and also two Asia Cup trophies. In IPL too, he maintains stellar record as he lifted trophy five times for his Mumbai Indians team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).