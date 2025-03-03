Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, who courted controversy with her sharp critique of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma by calling him "fat for a sportsman", has now doubled down on her criticism. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shama Mohamed said that her post was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. "It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that," she added. The Congress leader also said that she has been attacked for no reason. "When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy," Shama claimed. She also spoke about how Virat Kohli's fitness and revealed how he was attacked for supporting Mohammed Shami when India lost against Pakistan. "Virat being a good captain stood by his teammate," Shama Mohamed added. ‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat for a Sportsman’: Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed Launches Attack on Indian Skipper, Terms His Captaincy ‘Unimpressive’.

It Was Not Body-Shaming, Says Shama Mohamed

#WATCH | On her comment on Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, Congress leader Shama Mohammed says, "It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I… pic.twitter.com/OBiLk84Mjh — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

