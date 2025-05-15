Bengaluru, May 15: A cab driver was arrested on Wednesday for stealing valuables worth INR 23 lakh from the boot of a car belonging to renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Rukmini Vijaykumar in Bengaluru. The accused, Mohammed Mastan (46), a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, allegedly stole a Rolex watch, a Bottega wallet, diamond rings, and AirPods while the vehicle was parked on Queens Road.

On May 11, Rukmini, 42, had gone for a walk in Cubbon Park around 8 am after parking her car. She reportedly left the items in the boot but did not close it properly. CCTV footage led the police to identify Mastan, who was parked nearby and noticed the partially open boot. Seizing the opportunity, he stole the items, later admitting he didn’t know the Rolex alone was worth Rs 9 lakh. Bengaluru: Robbers Steal 830 Kg of Human Hair Worth INR 1 Crore From Godown in Lakshmipura Cross, Probe Ordered As Video Surfaces.

Between 9:15 and 9:45 am, Rukmini tracked her AirPods to St Mark’s Road but was unable to find them. She filed a complaint at the Cubbon Park police station, leading to the case being registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 303 (2) for theft. Hathras Shocker: Robbers Throw Chilli Powder in Trader’s Eyes, Steal Ornaments Worth Lakhs, Viral Video Surfaces.

Deputy Commissioner Shekhar H Tekkannavar confirmed that all items were recovered. Additional Commissioner Vikash Kumar urged citizens to avoid leaving valuables in parked vehicles. Rukmini was unavailable for comment.

