In a shocking daylight robbery, a jewellery trader was attacked and robbed of gold ornaments worth lakhs by bike-borne miscreants. The incident occurred while the trader was on his way home from his shop. According to reports, the assailants intercepted the trader, threw chilli powder into his eyes, and rendered him temporarily blind. Taking advantage of the situation, they snatched the jewellery and cash he was carrying before fleeing the scene. Local authorities have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and apprehend the culprits. Double Murder in Hathras: Cousin Kills 2 Minor Sisters by Sitting Their Throats, Attacks Their Parents Too.

हाथरस (उत्तर प्रदेश) में दिनदहाड़े बदमाशों ने एक सर्राफा व्यापारी को निशाना बनाया और उनकी आंखों में मिर्च डालकर लाखों रुपए के जेवरात लूट कर फरार हो गए। सर्राफा व्यापारी अपनी दुकान से घर जा रहे थे। तभी बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने उन्हें घेर लिया और उनकी आंखों में मिर्च पाउडर डाल दिया।… pic.twitter.com/1uHktUgRqt — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) February 15, 2025

