SAARC Video Conference on Coronavirus Live Streaming: Watch PM Modi Leading The Initiative For Joint Strategy to Combat COVID-19 in South Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi, March 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be leading the special initiative to formulate a joint strategy with all members of SAARC (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation) to combat coronavirus. The video conferencing, through which representatives of SAARC nations would discuss the coronavirus pandemic, would be held today at 5:00 pm (IST). The live streaming could be viewed further below, via state broadcaster DD News.

The SAARC is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Heads of all above states barring Pakistan would be participating in the video conference today. Islamabad, which has agreed to join the conference, would be represented by Zafar Mirza, SAPM (Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister) on Health to PM Imran Khan.

Ahead of the video conference with SAARC leaders, Prime Minister Modi expressed belief that the joint initiative will lead to an effective strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19. "Timely action for a healthier planet. Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens," he had said.

This would be the first time when heads of states of SAARC nations would be convenining, though virtually, since 2014. After the summit held in Kathmandu, six years ago, the friction in India-Pakistan bilateral ties led to the suspension of all SAARC events. New Delhi has pinned the blame on Islamabad, accusing it of using the "terror network" to pose security challenges before the South Asian nations.