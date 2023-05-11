Jaipur, May 11: Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday launched a scathing attack against his own government, raising questions why the house of the arrested accused in the paper leak case has not been bulldozed yet. Pilot was addressing a public gathering during the Jan Sangharsh Yatra, which he launched in Ajmer earlier in the day.

Pilot's five-day padyatra from Ajmer is being taken out to highlight the paper leak and corruption issues, which he said was affecting youths the most. He reached Ajmer by train on Thursday morning. Before leaving Jaipur, he said that this Jan Sangharsh Yatra is a journey to go among the people and listen to them. Rajasthan Congress Infighting: Sachin Pilot Takes Swipe at CM Ashok Gehlot, Says 'It Seems Vasundhara Raje Scindia Is His Leader and Not Sonia Gandhi' (Watch Video).

The posters for the Yatra drew particular attention. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were missing from the posters, but only Sonia Gandhi's photo was there. Sachin Pilot Begins Fast at Jaipur's Shaheed Samark Seeking Action Against 'Corruption' During Previous BJP Government in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

In the public meeting, Pilot said that issues like paper leaks are affecting the youths. "For the first time an RPSC member has been arrested, but the connections are somewhere else? When I questioned this, it was said that no leader or officer is involved. When a bulldozer can run on a broker, then why can't a bulldozer run on the house of this RPSC member Katara?" he said.

He again reiterated that this yatra was not in protest or against anyone. "This yatra is against corruption. Earlier, it was said that no one is involved in this, then Katara was caught. No action has been taken in the corruption cases that happened during Vasundhara Raje's tenure," said Pilot.

He said that many people have suffered due to paper leak. "Some action has been taken, but I want to give a message through concrete action. People's faith should not be weakened," he said. It needs to be mentioned here that RPSC member Babulal Katara was accused of paper leak and was arrested by SOG.

This Yatra is Pilot's second major attack against the Gehlot government. On April 11, he held a one-day fast to protest against inaction by his own government in the corruption allegations against former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).