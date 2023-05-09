Congress MLA Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on his competitor, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday. Pilot that Gehlot seemed think of Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Vasundhara Raje as his leader, and not Sonia Gandhi. He was responding to Gehlot's startling claim that Vasundhara Raje aided in the survival of his government in the event of a rebel crisis in 2020. Rajasthan Congress Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot Attacks Sachin Pilot Camp, Asks MLAs To ‘Return Rs 10-15 Crore Taken From Union Home Minister Amit Shah’.

Sachin Pilot Takes Swipe at CM Ashok Gehlot

#WATCH | After listening to Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur, it seems like his leader is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot pic.twitter.com/Cs6KoMpsbh — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

