Sachin Pilot, Wife Sara Abdullah No Longer Together As Congress Leader Writes 'Divorced' in 'Marital Status' Column While Filing Nomination Papers for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

In the nomination form, Pilot has written the names of both his children (Aryan Pilot and Vihaan Pilot) as dependents in the affidavit. In the affidavit, during the last assembly elections (November 2018), Sachin Pilot had written the name of Sara Pilot in the column of wife's name.

News IANS| Oct 31, 2023 08:42 PM IST
Sachin Pilot, Wife Sara Abdullah No Longer Together As Congress Leader Writes 'Divorced' in 'Marital Status' Column While Filing Nomination Papers for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023
Sara Abdullah and Sachin Pilot. (Photo Credit: IANS | X)

Jaipur, October 31: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his wife Sara are now divorced, it was learnt from the poll affidavit. Pilot married Sara in January 2004. Sara is the daughter of three-time Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and sister of Omar Abdullah, also an ex-J&K CM. Sachin Pilot-Sara Abdullah Divorce Confirmed as Election Affidavit Shows Congress Leader as 'Divorced'.

While filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, Sachin Pilot wrote "divorced" in the 'marital status' column. The news about divorce between Sachin Pilot and Sara has become public for the first time. It is not yet clear when and why the divorce has taken place between the couple.

In the nomination form, Pilot has written the names of both his children (Aryan Pilot and Vihaan Pilot) as dependents in the affidavit. In the affidavit, during the last assembly elections (November 2018), Sachin Pilot had written the name of Sara Pilot in the column of wife's name. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Files Nomination From Tonk Constituency (Watch Video).

In December 2018, when Sachin Pilot took oath as deputy chief minister, Sara Pilot, both their sons and her father Farooq Abdullah also attended the function. There was also a buzz about separation of Sachin Pilot and Sara during the 2014 general elections but those were then dismissed as rumours.

