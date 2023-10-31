Congress leader Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk constituency on Tuesday, October 31, ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. As of the moment, the ruling Congress has nominated candidates for 200 assembly seats. So far, the Congress has announced 95 candidates, among whom 18 coming from political families have received tickets. The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25, and of counting votes will be taken up on December 3. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: CPIM Releases First List of 17 Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Sachin Pilot Files Nomination From Tonk Constituency

