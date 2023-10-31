Jaipur, October 31: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress Candidate from Tonk constituency Sachin Pilot has separated from his wife Sara Abdullah after nearly two decades of marriage. In his election affidavit for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, the Congress leader mentioned himself as a divorcee. Although it has not been revealed when the divorce took place between the two, it has come to light for the first time in public that the two have separated.

In his affidavit, Sachin Pilot has written "Divorced" in front of his wife's name. Sachin and Sara have two children. In his affidavit, Pilot mentioned that both his sons are his dependents. Sara Abdullah is the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Files Nomination From Tonk Constituency (Watch Video).

Sachin Pilot-Sara Abdullah's Love Story:

Sachin is the son of the late Rajesh Pilot, a Union Minister and veteran Congress leader, while Sara is the daughter of Farooq Abdullah and sister of Omar Abdullah. Sachin Pilot belonged to a typical Rajasthani Gujjar family, while Sara Abdullah was from a conservative Kashmiri Muslim background. The couple first met when Sachin was pursuing an MBA in London. Soon, their friendship blossomed into love. After dating for several years, when they finally expressed their desire to tie the knot, they faced strong opposition from both families. The couple, despite all the opposition and denials, got married in January 2004 in Delhi.

Sachin Pilot's Wealth Doubled in Past Five Years

Furthermore, the affidavit disclosed a substantial growth in Pilot’s financial status over the last five years. In 2018, the total value of Pilot’s assets was around Rs 3.8 crore. By 2023, this figure had almost doubled, with his wealth estimated to be worth Rs 7.5 crore. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: From Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Divya Maderna and CP Josh, List of Key Candidates of Congress and Their Constituencies.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. The BJP is yet to announce a candidate against Pilot. The last date for filing nominations is November 6.

