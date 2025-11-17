In an unfortunate incident in Saudi Arabia, a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims met with an accident near Medina. According to reports, 42 Indian pilgrims are feared dead after the bus carrying pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker on the Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia. It is also reported that the group of pilgrims were from Telangana. After the incident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said that a 24/7 Control Room has been set up. "In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The contact details of the Helpline are 8002440003, " the post read.

Bus Carrying Pilgrims Meets With an Accident in Saudi Arabia

Terrible breaking story: 42 Indian pilgrims killed in bus-tanker collision on Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia. It was a group from Telangana. pic.twitter.com/3BNXi25O3S — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 17, 2025

Consulate General of India in Jeddah Shares Helpline Numbers

In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgirms, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The contact details of the Helpline are as under: 8002440003 (Toll free) 0122614093 0126614276 0556122301… — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) November 17, 2025

