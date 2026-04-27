As May 1, 2026 approaches, students, parents, and working professionals across India are eager to know whether schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed on this date. The good news is that May 1 is widely recognised as a public holiday across several Indian states, owing to multiple significant observances falling on the same day.

Labour Day and Buddha Purnima Converge

May 1 marks International Labour Day, also known as May Day, a gazetted public holiday observed nationwide to honour the contributions of the working class. This year, the occasion holds added significance as it coincides with Buddha Purnima, the sacred festival celebrating the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Gautama Buddha. In Uttar Pradesh, Buddha Purnima has been declared an official state holiday, meaning schools and government institutions in the state will remain shut. Labour Day Date and Theme: History, Significance, and Why We Celebrate International Workers’ Day on May 1.

State-by-State Holiday Status

The holiday carries different significance across India's states. Maharashtra observes May 1 as Maharashtra Day, commemorating its formation in 1960, while Gujarat celebrates Gujarat Day for the same reason. Punjab has officially declared it a public holiday. Other states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Manipur, and Tripura also recognise Labour Day as a gazetted public holiday. International Workers’ Day, Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day Wishes and Photos: Celebrate May 1 Observances That Echo History, Pride, and the Spirit of Unity.

What About Schools and Colleges?

In states where May 1 is a gazetted holiday, schools, colleges, and government offices are expected to remain closed. Private institutions generally follow suit, though this may vary. Additionally, with the peak summer heatwave season underway, several state governments may announce early summer vacations or additional school closures due to extreme temperatures.

Since May 1, 2026 falls on a Friday, a long weekend is likely for many. However, students and parents are advised to check their respective state education department notifications and school circulars for confirmed closure announcements in their area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).