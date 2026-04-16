Rising temperatures across Chhattisgarh have prompted authorities to extend school summer vacations, as several districts record temperatures above 40°C. The decision follows a heatwave alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warning of worsening conditions in the coming days.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that school holidays will now run from April 20 to June 15, citing concerns over children’s health and safety amid prolonged exposure to extreme heat. ‘Super’ El Nino Warning: Global Weather Patterns at Risk As Pacific Warms, India’s Monsoon Could Be Disrupted.

Chhattisgarh Summer Vacation Extended

प्रदेश में बढ़ती भीषण गर्मी और लू के प्रभाव को ध्यान में रखते हुए बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य की सुरक्षा सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए हमारी सरकार ने स्कूलों के ग्रीष्मकालीन अवकाश को पूर्व निर्धारित तिथि से पहले लागू करते हुए अब 20 अप्रैल से 15 जून तक घोषित किया है -… — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) April 16, 2026

Heatwave Conditions Intensify Across Chhattisgarh

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions in isolated parts of Chhattisgarh between April 17 and April 20. Officials have warned that temperatures could rise significantly above normal levels, with some areas expected to record deviations exceeding 5°C.

The ongoing heatwave has already disrupted daily routines, with schools and outdoor activities being affected across multiple districts. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match.

Chhattisgarh Government Extends Summer Vacation

In response to the weather conditions, the state government has extended the previously scheduled school vacation period. The move is aimed at reducing students’ exposure to high temperatures and preventing heat-related health risks.

In a public statement, the Chief Minister emphasised that safeguarding children’s well-being remains a priority during the current weather situation.

Impact and Precautionary Measures

The IMD advisory highlights the need for caution, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. Authorities have urged residents to limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated.

The extension of school holidays is seen as a preventive step to minimise health risks during the ongoing heatwave spell.

Weather officials will continue to monitor temperature trends as the heatwave persists. Further advisories may be issued depending on the severity of conditions in the coming days.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).