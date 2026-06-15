Secret Marriage Turns Deadly in Bengaluru: Man Allegedly Strangles Partner After Engagement Plans Surface

A 33-year-old man who had secretly married a young woman a year ago allegedly strangled her to death after learning that her parents were looking for a groom for her, then staged the scene to resemble a mutual suicide attempt by consuming poison, police said. The incident occurred on G Hosahalli Road in Byadarahalli police limits on Saturday; the woman, identified as 22-year-old Bhavani S, was found dead and the accused, autorickshaw driver Chandrashekar, was found unconscious but alive and later taken into custody.

Police said the couple had married in secret and lived together for about a year. The case came to light after Bhavani’s aunt alerted her mother that Bhavani had posted an Instagram story with a boy, prompting her father to call and, finding no response, ask the house owner to check the flat. Officers who entered found a strong smell of poison and both victims emitting the odor; Bhavani was dead at the scene and Chandrashekar was rushed to a hospital, treated and later arrested. ‘Come Back Or I’ll Kill You’: Bengaluru Man Stabs Home Guard Wife to Death After Alleged Reconciliation Threat.

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Srinivasa N, Bhavani’s father, called his daughter at about 7:30 am on Saturday after being informed of the Instagram story. Multiple calls went unanswered, so he asked the house owner to inspect the residence. The owner reported that someone appeared inside but did not answer the door, and police were alerted. On arrival, officers discovered Bhavani dead and Chandrashekar unconscious; emergency responders noted the strong smell of a poisonous substance inside the house and on both individuals.

Investigators say Chandrashekar initially staged the scene to suggest a mutual suicide by poisoning, but forensic and inquiry findings indicated Bhavani had been strangled. After receiving medical treatment, Chandrashekar was taken into custody and questioned by police. Officials have not yet released details on charges or forensic reports, and further testing is expected to determine the nature of the poison and establish a precise timeline. Bengaluru Shocker: Migrant Worker Arrested After Raping 11-Year-Old Girl, Given INR 150 To Stay Silent.

Police probe revealed the couple had secretly married about a year ago and were cohabiting without their families’ knowledge. Recently, Bhavani discovered Chandrashekar was already married and had a six‑year‑old child. Hurt by the revelation, she informed her family, who began arranging an engagement with a different groom scheduled for the coming week.

According to statements collected by police, tensions escalated when Bhavani’s family located a prospective groom. On Saturday, an argument broke out at Bhavani’s home after Chandrashekar allegedly told her, “I cannot live without you. We should either live together or die together.” When Bhavani refused, Chandrashekar is accused of strangling her. He later uploaded a photograph of their marriage on Instagram; family members who saw the post phoned Bhavani, which appears to have precipitated the confrontation.

Police said Chandrashekar was treated at a nearby hospital before being taken into custody. Authorities are awaiting forensic autopsy results and toxicology reports to corroborate the sequence of events and to confirm whether poison was consumed. The investigation remains active; police have not publicly filed the formal charges as of the latest update.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).