Mumbai, September 17: Amid the reports of Section 144 CrPC being imposed in Mumbai till September 30, DCP PRO clarified that Section 144 was already in place in the metropolitan city. The Police spokesperson even stated that no new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police.

Informing about the latest development, DCP PRO said, "DCP Operations issued an order under Sec 144 CrPC yesterday, applicable in Mumbai city up to 30th Sept. It's issued as per guidelines of State Govt on 31st August regarding easing of restrictions 7 phase-wise openings of lockdown & no new restrictions imposed by Mumbai Police."

Here's what the DCP PRO said:

DCP Operations issued an order under Sec 144 CrPC y'day, applicable in Mumbai city up to 30th Sept. It's issued as per guidelines of State Govt on 31st August regarding easing of restrictions 7 phase-wise opening of lockdown & no new restrictions imposed by Mumbai Police: DCP PRO — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

