New Delhi, April 18: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai reached the residence of AAP legislator Amantuallah Khan on Thursday evening amid reports about his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving the Delhi Waqf Board.

Khan had reached the ED office for questioning at 11 a.m. on Thursday. However, his arrest is not officially confirmed yet. Talking to reporters outside Khan’s residence in the Okhla area, Singh alleged that the BJP wants to destroy AAP. Amanatullah Khan Has Been Arrested by ED, Claims AAP Leader Sanjay Singh (Watch Video).

Senior AAP Leaders Speaks on arrest of Amanatullah Khan

#WATCH | AAP leader Gopal Rai says, "AAP MLAs and ministers are constantly being arrested and ED is being used as a tool. I have always said that BJP is ED and vice versa. Today, the whole country is watching how, when the MCC has been implemented, elected representatives are… pic.twitter.com/LsnEqRs5vv — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "I want to tell this to PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in very clear words that their Operation Lotus will not be successful in Delhi... Your dictatorship will end soon. This matter has been going on since 2016 and the CBI filed a… pic.twitter.com/7DcTVKirTK — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

#WATCH | AAP leader Atishi says, "We have heard that AAP leader Amanatullah Khan has been arrested. This is an absolutely false case. ED has no proof or proceeds of crime. This is just another conspiracy against the AAP... I want to tell BJP and their leader PM Narendra Modi that… pic.twitter.com/uE07FVAOvj — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "... The exact same case has been going on since 2016 with the CBI that there have been some recruitments in the Waqf Board, which have been done with a process. Chances are that there may be irregularities in the process... When… pic.twitter.com/UyDJbJG4Hm — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh reaches the residence of Amanatullah Khan to meet his family. He says, "First I will meet his family and then talk about it. BJP people are doing everything they can to destroy our party." pic.twitter.com/FHezHhqii9 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

“This matter has persisted since 2016. The Supreme Court has informed the ED that it possesses 50 statements, but lacks evidence. Despite this, news reports are claiming that Amantuallah Khan has been arrested. It's a baseless case, as the ED lacks proof,” said Singh.

“AAP stands in solidarity with the affected family. We will provide a comprehensive briefing on Friday once we receive some official information,” said Singh. Bharadwaj said there is no mention of any cash transaction in this case. Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case: Rouse Avenue Court Issues Summons to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Takes Cognizance on ED’s Complaint.

“If there's no money laundering, what's the issue? Sanjay Singh was jailed for six months... Amanatullah Khan might face arrest on similar grounds. They will arrest Khan to prevent him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls,” Bharadwaj said.

Alleging that the ED and the BJP are the same entities, Gopal Rai said, "The BJP seems to be anxious anticipating a strong response from the nation in the Lok Sabha polls. There is no mention of money laundering in the Waqf Board case so far. The BJP is trying to hamper the opposition's campaign efforts."

Before reaching Khan’s residence, Singh tweeted: “Modi Government is fully engaged in Operation Lotus. Ministers and MLAs are being arrested by lodging fake cases against them. Preparations are being made by the ED to arrest @KhanAmanatullah by fabricating a baseless case against him. The dictatorship will end soon. I am going to meet his family.”

To recall, the Supreme Court had in April refused to grant any relief to Khan after voicing its displeasure over the AAP MLA skipping ED summonses. “Repeated summons were issued but you did not appear. That's wrong. How can we condone that,” an SC bench had told Khan's advocate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 12:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).