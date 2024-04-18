Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday, April 18, claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested its party leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan. Sanjay Singh said to the media, "Reports say that Amanatullah Khan has been arrested. ED has no basis or proof to arrest him. This case just aims at destroying AAP." His remarks came after he visited MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence in Delhi. Money Laundering Case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Appears Before ED.

Amanatullah Khan Arrested by ED, Claims AAP

VIDEO | Here’s what AAP MP Sanjay Singh (@SanjayAzadSln) said on AAP's claims of arrest of party MLA Amanatullah Khan by ED. “Reports say that Amanatullah Khan has been arrested. ED has no basis or proof to arrest him. This case just aims at destroying AAP.” (Full video… pic.twitter.com/LOoGKyDRy6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2024

