Mumbai, July 27: The Indian markets opened on the negative note tracking weak cues from the global markets. The Sensex was trading at 37,925, down 203 points. Investor sentiments continue to remain disturbed amid the rising coronavirus cases and the tally moved closer to the 1.5 million mark on Monday.

Talking about the coronavirus numbers, India saw its highest single-day spike of 49,931 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 708 deaths due to COVID-19 in past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The COVID-19 tally in India thus moved closer to 1.5 million mark and reached 14,35,453, with death toll surging to 32,771 across the country due to the pandemic. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,931 COVID-19 Cases, Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 1.5 Million.

The Asian markets were also mixed on Monday. Japan's Nikkei225 index fell 1.12 per cent or 255.66 points to 22,495.95 in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.83 per cent, or 204.63 points, to 24,909.96. China's Shanghai Composite index added 0.43 per cent, or 13.62 points, to 3,210.39, while the Shenzhen Composite index on China's second exchange gained 0.48 per cent, or 10.32 points, to 2,148.68.

Domestic gold prices surged to a fresh record high in Monday's morning session, tracking the trend in the international market as tensions between US and China and growing worries over economic conditions are fueling the move towards safe haven, according to a Reuters report.

