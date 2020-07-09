Mumbai, July 9: The Indian stock markets started on a positive note tracking firm cues from the global market. The Sensex was trading at 36,575, up 246 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,775, up 69 points (0.65 percent) at 10:30 am on Thursday. The markets increased today in the initial trading hours following a rally seen in the metal stocks.

On the other hand, India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new COVID-19 cases and 487 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 7.67 lakh, including 2,69,789 active cases. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 24,879 COVID-19 Cases & 487 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 7.67 Lakh.

Talking about the global markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.10 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 26,067.28, and the Nasdaq composite gained 148.61, or 1.4 per cent, to 10,492.50 to set another record. The S&P 500, which more index funds benchmark themselves against, rose 24.62 to 3,169.94 and is back within 6.4 per cent of its record.

