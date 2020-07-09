New Delhi, July 9: India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new COVID-19 cases and 487 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 7.67 lakh, including 2,69,789 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated people have improved to 4,76,378. The death toll, on the other hand, has increased to cured/discharged/migrated & 21129 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 2,23,724 cases and 9,448 people have died in the state so far. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in India affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded 1,22,350 cases. The COVID-19 cases in the national capital have jumped to 1,04,864. COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India Improves to 61.53%, Gap Between Recoveries And Active Cases Nearly 2 Lakh.

India reports the highest single-day spike of 24879 new #COVID19 cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 767296 including 269789 active cases, 476378 cured/discharged/migrated & 21129 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 77 0 149 2 Andhra Pradesh 10894 11101 264 22259 3 Arunachal Pradesh 176 109 2 287 4 Assam 4591 8729 16 13336 5 Bihar 3528 9554 107 13189 6 Chandigarh 104 402 7 513 7 Chhattisgarh 676 2835 14 3525 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 224 184 0 408 9 Delhi 23452 78199 3213 104864 10 Goa 824 1207 8 2039 11 Gujarat 9051 27289 1993 38333 12 Haryana 4302 14106 282 18690 13 Himachal Pradesh 257 833 11 1101 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3545 5567 149 9261 15 Jharkhand 904 2170 22 3096 16 Karnataka 16531 11876 470 28877 17 Kerala 2609 3559 27 6195 18 Ladakh 204 836 1 1041 19 Madhya Pradesh 3420 11987 629 16036 20 Maharashtra 91084 123192 9448 223724 21 Manipur 642 793 0 1435 22 Meghalaya 36 43 1 80 23 Mizoram 64 133 0 197 24 Nagaland 353 304 0 657 25 Odisha 3570 7006 48 10624 26 Puducherry 514 480 14 1008 27 Punjab 1901 4828 178 6907 28 Rajasthan 4715 16866 482 22063 29 Sikkim 62 71 0 133 30 Tamil Nadu 46483 74167 1700 122350 31 Telangana 11933 17279 324 29536 32 Tripura 436 1324 1 1761 33 Uttarakhand 562 2650 46 3258 34 Uttar Pradesh 9980 20331 845 31156 35 West Bengal 7705 16291 827 24823 Cases being reassigned to states 4385 4385 Total# 269789 476378 21129 767296

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the recovery rate has improved to 61.5 percent. India now trails only the United States and Brazil in the number of COVID-19 cases and it has recorded eight times as many cases like China, where the virus was first identified in late 2019.

