New Delhi, July 9: India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new COVID-19 cases and 487 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 7.67 lakh, including 2,69,789 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated people have improved to 4,76,378. The death toll, on the other hand, has increased to cured/discharged/migrated & 21129 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 2,23,724 cases and 9,448 people have died in the state so far. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in India affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded 1,22,350 cases. The COVID-19 cases in the national capital have jumped to 1,04,864. COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India Improves to 61.53%, Gap Between Recoveries And Active Cases Nearly 2 Lakh.
India Reports Highest-Single-Day Spike of 24,879 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours:
India reports the highest single-day spike of 24879 new #COVID19 cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 767296 including 269789 active cases, 476378 cured/discharged/migrated & 21129 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ZJJTLE1hVZ
— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|72
|77
|0
|149
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|10894
|11101
|264
|22259
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|176
|109
|2
|287
|4
|Assam
|4591
|8729
|16
|13336
|5
|Bihar
|3528
|9554
|107
|13189
|6
|Chandigarh
|104
|402
|7
|513
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|676
|2835
|14
|3525
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|224
|184
|0
|408
|9
|Delhi
|23452
|78199
|3213
|104864
|10
|Goa
|824
|1207
|8
|2039
|11
|Gujarat
|9051
|27289
|1993
|38333
|12
|Haryana
|4302
|14106
|282
|18690
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|257
|833
|11
|1101
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3545
|5567
|149
|9261
|15
|Jharkhand
|904
|2170
|22
|3096
|16
|Karnataka
|16531
|11876
|470
|28877
|17
|Kerala
|2609
|3559
|27
|6195
|18
|Ladakh
|204
|836
|1
|1041
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3420
|11987
|629
|16036
|20
|Maharashtra
|91084
|123192
|9448
|223724
|21
|Manipur
|642
|793
|0
|1435
|22
|Meghalaya
|36
|43
|1
|80
|23
|Mizoram
|64
|133
|0
|197
|24
|Nagaland
|353
|304
|0
|657
|25
|Odisha
|3570
|7006
|48
|10624
|26
|Puducherry
|514
|480
|14
|1008
|27
|Punjab
|1901
|4828
|178
|6907
|28
|Rajasthan
|4715
|16866
|482
|22063
|29
|Sikkim
|62
|71
|0
|133
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46483
|74167
|1700
|122350
|31
|Telangana
|11933
|17279
|324
|29536
|32
|Tripura
|436
|1324
|1
|1761
|33
|Uttarakhand
|562
|2650
|46
|3258
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|9980
|20331
|845
|31156
|35
|West Bengal
|7705
|16291
|827
|24823
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4385
|4385
|Total#
|269789
|476378
|21129
|767296
On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the recovery rate has improved to 61.5 percent. India now trails only the United States and Brazil in the number of COVID-19 cases and it has recorded eight times as many cases like China, where the virus was first identified in late 2019.
