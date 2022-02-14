New Delhi, February 14: A serial snatcher in the national capital made a failed attempt to escape from the custody of the Delhi Police and shot a police constable in the process, an official said on Monday. The accused was identified as Faizal, 22, a resident of Narela.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north district) Brijender Yadav said the arrested accused, during the course of investigation was taken to Pocket-14, Sector A-5, Narela, in the custody of police staff for the recovery of a mobile phone snatched by him. Maharashtra: Six Held for Robbing Gold Trader of Rs 46 Lakh in Kalamboli, Four Still at Large.

"While the police team was in the process of search and recovery of the case property, accused Faisal snatched the service pistol of a Constable and tried to run away from the police custody and also fired shots toward the police party," the DCP told IANS. A shot fired by the accused brushed the right arm of Constable Vikram and he was also injured. Maharashtra: 34-Year-Old Delhi Native Arrested for Rs 35 Lakh Robbery on Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

The DCP said that the police party also fired shots to warn him but he did not stop and again fired bullets towards the cops. "Therefore in order to deter the criminal from escaping and to save themselves, the police also fired towards him and one bullet hit the left thigh of the accused," the senior official said.

The injured accused Faisal and Constable Vikram were then immediately rushed to SHRC Hospital through an Emergency Response Vehicle van. The official informed that legal proceedings have been initiated in the case and the search of his associates is under process.

