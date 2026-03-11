New Delhi, March 11: Pushpendra alias Akash, a 31-year-old YouTuber and garment businessman, was found dead in a vacant plot in East Delhi’s Anand Vihar area on Sunday, a day after he went missing. While his family has alleged murder and robbery, police say there are no immediate signs of foul play.

Pushpendra, a resident of Mandawali, left his home around 12:30 PM on Saturday. According to his family, he was carrying around INR 1.5 lakh in cash to purchase inventory for his garment showroom, “Styling,” from the Gandhi Nagar wholesale market.

When he did not return home and his phone became unreachable, his family lodged a missing person complaint at the Mandawali police station. After tracing his last phone location to the Anand Vihar area, relatives began searching and eventually found his body themselves on Sunday at a vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plot near Telco T-Point. Arun Tupe Dies of Heart Attack: Instagram Content Creator Found Dead at Home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Family Alleges Foul Play

The victim’s family has accused unknown persons of murdering and robbing him. They claim Pushpendra’s gold chain, ring and the INR 1.5 lakh cash he was carrying were missing when the body was discovered.

Family members suspect he may have been poisoned and robbed. They have also raised suspicion about a friend who was reportedly last seen with him before he went missing. Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Shakun Group MD Dies After BMW Overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

On Tuesday, relatives staged a protest outside the Mandawali police station, alleging that police failed to act promptly on the missing complaint. They also accused a police constable of demanding INR 10,000 to obtain call detail records. Senior officers said the bribery allegation is being verified.

Police Probe and Post Mortem

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and a forensic team examined the site where the body was found.

A senior police officer said there were no visible injury marks on the body or signs of a struggle at the scene. To determine the exact cause of death, viscera samples have been preserved for chemical analysis following the post mortem at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Social Media Presence

Pushpendra was known for his fashion related content on social media and had over 450,000 subscribers across YouTube and Instagram. He used his platforms to promote his clothing business and sell apparel online.

He is survived by his parents, wife and a two year old daughter. Police said the investigation is ongoing and the exact cause of death will be clear after the post mortem and viscera reports are received.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).