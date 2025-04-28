Jaipur Police detained 50, including 10 women, during an illegal liquor rave party at Caelum Atharva Palace and Restaurant in Bagru's Himmatpura area early Saturday, April 26. The police seized a significant amount of alcohol and took the hotel operator into custody for serving alcohol without a valid license. Acting on a tip-off, plainclothes officers confirmed the party, and additional teams were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they found dozens of intoxicated partygoers dancing to loud music. Videos are circulating showing a couple engaging in an obscene dance. Despite attempts to escape, the police detained the attendees and ordered the DJ to halt the music. The operator was arrested after failing to present the required excise documents. CBI Cracks Digital Arrest Scam: 4 Pose as Law Enforcement Officials, Extort INR 7.67 Crore from Rajasthan Man by Holding Him in Virtual Custody for 3 Months; Arrested.

