Noida, August 29: The Delhi Police has busted an alleged sex racket being run out of a house in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar and rescued five women, including a 15-year-old girl. Officials said the operation was carried out on Wednesday night, August 27, following a tip-off from NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

Acting on the information, police launched a decoy operation with the help of NGO staffers, TNIE reported. An advance payment of INR 1,000 was made through a QR code by an undercover volunteer, who was then sent as a customer to the premises. On his signal, a raiding team entered the house and found five women and five men inside. Sex Racket Busted in Ghaziabad: 5 Women Rescued As UP Police Busts WhatsApp-Facilitated Prostitution Ring at Hotel Classic Residency, 12 Arrested.

Sex Racket Busted in Delhi, Minor Among 5 Rescued

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said three accused, identified as Bharti, Devesh Yadav, and Arjun Kumar, had allegedly hired women to provide sexual services. Three others present were identified as customers. During questioning, some of the women confirmed they had been forced into sex work.

The rescued victims include women aged 25, 35, 50, and 52, along with the minor girl. Police said the girl has been moved to a shelter home in Bakhtawarpur, where her statement is being recorded with counsellors. A medical examination revealed that one of the rescued women is pregnant.

Investigators also seized 35 packets of condoms and a diary containing the QR code used for payments. Human Trafficking Racket Busted: Police Foil Trafficking Network Operating Between Delhi–NCR and Srinagar; 4 Arrested, Minors Rescued.

A case has been registered at the Swaroop Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Police later added provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on further findings. Police said the accused are being interrogated and further investigation is underway.

In March, the Delhi Police busted a sex racket operating in the Paharganj area here, rescuing 23 women, including three minors and 10 Nepalese nationals. Seven people involved in human trafficking were arrested in the joint operation carried out by teams from the Paharganj Police Station, Shardhanand Marg Police Post and Himmatgarh Police Post.

