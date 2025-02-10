Mumbai, February 10: Chhattisgarh police uncovered a major sex racket following an accident that occurred on February 5 on VIP Road in Raipur. A foreign national, identified as a Uzbek woman, was involved in a crash with three youths. The subsequent investigation revealed connections to a large-scale sex trafficking operation.

The police arrested the Uzbek woman, her lawyer, Bhavesh Acharya, and several others linked to the racket, including a dealer and two individuals providing logistical support, NaiDunia reported. The woman had arrived in India on January 30 and reached Raipur the following day. During police interrogation, crucial information about the network emerged, including the discovery of a diary listing clients from Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, and Bilaspur. ‘Russian’ Woman Makes Scene on Road Allegedly After Hitting 3 Men With Car Bearing ‘Government of India’ Sticker in Raipur, Videos Surface.

Car Crash in Raipur Uncovers High-Profile Sex Racket

The whole high-profile sex racket involving foreign girls came to the fore after a speeding car collided with a scooter in Raipur on February 5, leaving three people injured. According to eyewitnesses, a foreign woman and a lawyer – both heavily intoxicated – were behind the wheel at the time of the crash. India Today, quoting eyewitnesses, reported the woman was sitting on the lawyer’s lap moments before their Indigo car crashed into a scooter carrying three people. After the crash, the woman created a ruckus on the road. Videos that have emerged on social media show her crying and yelling in the presence of police personnel and onlookers who gathered at the spot. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Two Held for Running High-Profile Prostitution Racket in Goregaon.

The investigation suggests the operation may have been more extensive, potentially involving customers from multiple cities. Police have filed cases under the PITA (Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act) in Saraswati Nagar and Telibandha police stations. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend additional members of the gang.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).