Shahjahanpur, March 30: A man has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and making public a video of his criminal acts, police said on Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhanware told PTI that the accused, Sukhdev, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The accused would enter the house of a woman (35), who was also residing in the same locality, and rape the victim when her husband would leave the house, according to the FIR. Delhi Police Busts Gang of Fraudsters, Arrests Two Fake Website Developers.

When the woman protested, the accused threatened to kill her with an illegal weapon. She did not file a complaint with the police due to fear of public shame, the officer said. After a video of the rape incident cropped up on social media, she lodged a complaint with the police on Friday. The police said that it is alleged that the accused had made the video and then posted on social media. Shahjahanpur: Family of 8 Including 6 Children Ride One Bike, Cop Lets Them Go in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

The officer said that a case has been registered against the accused under sections of rape and threat of BNS. The police arrested the accused Sukhdev and sent him to jail after completing the legal process, he said. The woman has been sent for a medical examination.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.