A jaw-dropping video has emerged from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, showing eight people riding on a single bike. The video, which surfaced on November 15, captures a husband and wife with their six children crammed onto the bike, with the husband driving and the wife sitting behind him. Three children are positioned at the front, while the remaining three are squeezed in the back. In addition to the family, the bike is loaded with sticks, a quilt, a mattress, and a bucket. Despite the dangerous overload, a cop briefly stopped the family before allowing them to continue their journey without any further action. UP Shocker: Car Driver Who Dropped Class 8 Student at School in Shahjahanpur Arrested for Raping Her.

यूपी के शाहजहांपुर में बाइक सवार आठ लोगों का एक ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया है जिसे देखकर आप भी दंग रह जाएंगे । पति पत्नी अपने छह बच्चों के साथ बाइक पर बैठकर निकल पड़े । पति बाइक चला रहा है,पत्नी पीछे बैठी है, बाइक पर तीन बच्चे आगे और तीन बच्चे पीछे बैठे हैं। #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/gWnlfJfBHV — DINESH SHARMA (@medineshsharma) November 15, 2024

